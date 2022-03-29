14th edition FASHIONCLASH Festival: Save the date + Open Call

14th edition of the international and interdisciplinary FASHIONCLASH Festival will take place from 25 - 27 November 2022 in Maastricht (The Netherlands).

During this three-day hybrid (on- & offline program) festival, a new generation of designers and performing artists from all over the world are given the opportunity to show their work to a broad (inter)national audience. The program with exhibitions, performances, talks, workshops and fashion film screenings, showcases projects that explore, contextualize and celebrate contemporary fashion culture.

FASHIONCLASH Festival is all about discovering, stimulating and co-shaping current developments in fashion and opening up these developments to a wide audience. The festival focus is on developing and presenting a cross-border program that demonstrates that fashion is more than just clothing and that it can be a new world in which all kinds of different disciplines and voices merge into a new narrative. Participants of the festival belong to a generation of designers and artists who explore and question the boundaries of their discipline. With their works they move between the transdisciplinary domains of fashion, social design and visual arts.

The program is a curated selection from the submitted proposals through Open Call and from the projects initiated by FASHIONCLASH itself that are being developed in co-production with other organizations.

For an impression of the festival, watch 2021 Aftermovie:

In addition, most program parts of the previous two editions are available on YouTube channel

OPEN CALL for entries is now online and open for everyone!

FASHIONCLASH Festival 2022 will consist of 3 main program parts which will all be open to the public and additionally will be filmed and broadcasted online as part of the digital program of the festival.

Exhibition (New Fashion Narratives)

Fashion Film & Video (including Award for best film)

Performance (The Clash House - performative presentation with coaching trajectory)

More information about conditions and how to apply: www.fashionclash.nl

There are 2 deadlines for submissions:

Submission for Performance (The Clash House) before Sunday 24th of April 2022

Submission for Exhibition (New Fashion Narratives) and/or Fashion Film & Video before Friday 1st of July 2022

FASHIONCLASH Festival is an initiative of the Maastricht (Netherlands) based FASHIONCLASH Foundation, an interdisciplinary showcase and development platform and a worldwide network of new generation fashion makers and (performing) artists. Since 2009, the FASHIONCLASH has realized more than 200 projects in the Netherlands and abroad.