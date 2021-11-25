20 years of Ucon Acrobatics – MOTIF 2.0

For 20 years we created unique backpacks that unite sustainability with minimal aesthetics. In celebration of this anniversary, we present the second edition of the collaborative design project ‘Motif’. Fittingly, the number 20 is at its core: 20 artists from 20 countries have created 20 unique pattern designs.‍⁣

Image: Ucon Acrobatics

What’s more, only 20 pieces of each design will be available for this exclusive, limited edition collection. The project will be showcased and sold in 20 different cities around the world including Tokyo, Paris, New York, Berlin, Tel Aviv, London and more. True to our DNA, all designs are printed on recycled PET fabrics, since no one should suffer for our products – no people, no animals, not the environment

Image: Ucon Acrobatics