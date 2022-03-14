202030 - The Berlin Fashion Week

From 15 – 17 March 2022, top-class experts will once again meet at 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit to collaboratively evolve the transformation of fashion Following the first two successful editions, experts from interdisciplinary fields will come together at 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit to discuss innovations and solutions for a more sustainable fashion industry.

This edition focuses on “Regenerative Fashion Systems,” and how we can implement feasible, viable solutions that create a positive impact on both the environment and communities. By considering both a local and global perspective, our goal is to invent regenerative mechanisms for the planet, the economy, and our societies, while at the same time supporting and strengthening a ‘glocal’ network of fashion actors and innovators.

This March, the 202030 Summit will be hosted both digitally and physically by studio MM04, in collaboration with Sqetch and Beneficial Design Institute. As a part of Berlin Fashion Week, the event is sponsored by the Berlin Senate Department for Economics, Energy, and Public Enterprises. Our roster of speakers includes Christian Dietrich (Sfeeri), Claire Bergkamp (Textile Exchange), Prof. Dilys Williams (Centre for Sustainable Fashion at London College of Fashion), Lavina Muth (Sustainability Provocateur/formerly Armedangels), and Lisa Jaspers (founder Folkdays and political activist).

"I am very pleased that formats such as the 202030 Summit are taking place here in the capital at Berlin Fashion Week. This year's content promises a constructive exchange among participants to provide impulses for sustainable development within the textile and fashion industry. This event puts the focus on today's important topics. " – Senator Stephan Schwarz.

Currently, our economy’s increasing interest in sustainable solutions is leading to a change from linear to circular systems, as a means to save resources. Regenerative sustainability aims to reshape systems, the economy, and our lives in a way that creates new resources with a positive biospheric impact. This change manifests in the restoration of biodiversity, the reversal of climate change, and a ‘common good’-oriented evolution towards more equitable distribution of resources, cooperation in value chains, increased social diversity in organizations, and the building of culturally inclusive and socially empowering ecosystems.

The Summit’s program is divided into three primary themes: #1 Global perspective: How might we create fashion that includes repair mechanisms for the planet, people, culture and the economy? #2 Local Perspective: How might we support local fashion communities, businesses, and innovators as they strive for a regenerative future? #3 Implementation Guidance: How might we create trust through holistic, regenerative quality standards for product design and production processes?

The 202030 Summit includes two parts. The first occurs ahead of the Summit, and consists of Pop-Up Think Tanks. Here, through various workshops, selected industry experts engage in debate and discourse on this year’s key topics. The results from the Think Tanks will then be presented during the public summit, in the formats of compact summaries, expert contributions, panel discussions, and interviews. During these three days, we invite the public to join us, receive education on the cutting edge of sustainable fashion, and exchange ideas within our local community.

Partners of 202030 - The Berlin Fashion Summit this March include: The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection (BMUV), Blauer Engel, Kornit, Zalando, Klarna, the German Institute for Textile and Fiber Research, the University of the Arts London, the Network for Fashion and Textiles, the German Federal Environmental Foundation (DBU), and the NGOs Fashion Revolution and Drip by Drip.