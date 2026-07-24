25 years of ‘Receptor’: Ecco launches new outdoor models for anniversary

Danish footwear brand Ecco has unveiled new models in its ‘Receptor’ series, celebrating the 25th anniversary of its ‘Receptor’ technology, according to a press release. The collection includes womenswear and menswear models in various material options: a mix of textile and mesh, premium leather, or a textile-leather combination with a ‘Gore-Tex’ membrane.

According to the brand, the ‘Receptor’ technology supports the natural movement of the foot and is designed to provide greater comfort, stability, and efficiency when walking. It is complemented by Ecco's ‘Fluidform Direct Comfort’ cushioning technology, a speed-lacing system, robust rubber outsoles, and lightweight insoles with integrated stabilisers.

Credits: ECCO

The range includes the ‘Receptor XP’ model for women and men, which costs 140, 160, or 180 euros, depending on the material option. All models are available now in the online shop.