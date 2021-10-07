337 BRAND | #JoinGreenMoves

The motto

Kindness Is Sexy™ -- the core of our brand and words to live by. We are redefining what it means to be sexy through selfless acts and care for the planet, animals and each other.

The hashtag

#JoinGreenMoves is short for "join us in making green moves." A hashtag we came up with to represent our effort in being a sustainable brand. The term indicates a positive movement towards a healthier lifestyle that humans, animals and the planet can benefit from.

The process

337 BRAND is looking towards circular fashion. We constantly strive for circularity where the products are made and recycled in a closed-loop system with bare minimum to zero waste. There is a long road ahead of us and we are excited for the ride.

To start, our clothing is made from sustainable materials that consist of recycled, certified organic and natural fibers with a low environmental impact. We source from mills and distributors located in USA and Canada. Our products are produced ethically with local factories which enables us to have a lower carbon footprint, support American businesses and be hands-on every step of the way. It is important for us to only work with manufacturers that have ethical and sustainable practices. This includes no child labor, no forced labor, no harassment or abuse, fair living wage, legal working hours, nondiscrimination, health and safety, and environmental practices.

337 BRAND is proudly made in the hustle and bustle of New York City.

The materials - So kind, Mother (nature) approves

Recycled cotton

Recycled Cotton is produced from cotton fiber of discarded clothing and fabric scraps. A process where materials are broken down and spun into new fiber. Breathable, comfortable and eco-friendly - So fresh and so green.

Organic cotton

Certifications include Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), Organic Content Standard (OCS) and Oeko-Tex® Standard 100. Organic Cotton is grown without the use of toxic chemicals or GMOs. A natural process that sustains the health of soil, ecosystem and people. All-natural, baby.

Hemp

Hemp is gentle on the earth and requires very little water, especially when compared to cotton. It is an extremely fast growing crop, producing more fiber yield per acre than any other source. Hemp does not exhaust the soil, instead, hemp plants shed leaves throughout the growing season, adding rich organic matter to the topsoil and helping it retain moisture. Soft, breathable and durable - Clean and sober.

Recycled polyester (RPET)

Recycled Polyester is made from post-consumer waste and plastic bottles that are discarded daily. Rather than ending up in landfills or the ocean, the plastic bottles are recycled and transformed into Recycled Polyester fiber. A process where the plastic is washed, flaked, heated and spun into a fiber. Strong and identical to conventional polyester while being environmentally superior - A win-win.

Rayon from bamboo

Certified Oeko-Tex® Standard 100 and tested for harmful substances. Bamboo trees regenerate in 55 days, are biodegradable, pesticide-free and require little irrigation. Silky-soft touch, breezy and breathable. A true triple threat.

Vegan

Wear plants, not animals. Our products are vegan and will always be. We believe animals belong in nature, wild and free. Let's keep it that way.

Packaging

We have transitioned to Poly mailers made from 50% post-consumer plastics and are 100% Recyclable. Our mission towards circularity involves eliminating all virgin materials and only using those that are 100% recycled. In this case, the outside does count.

Hangtag

We are moving forward with a newly designed sustainable tag made from 50% post-consumer materials along with a biodegradable and natural hemp cord. Soon to be 100% recycled. Now we're hanging with the right crowd.

The support

We are happy to announce the launch of One Tree Planted x 337 BRAND. One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Vermont that focuses on global reforestation. Areas impacted by deforestation will receive donations to plant trees and help offset the devastation. For every order, we donate one dollar and every dollar plants one tree.

Trees help reduce the effect of climate change. They clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink, absorb harmful carbon from the atmosphere, provide habitat to over 80% of the world's terrestrial biodiversity, help decrease stress and anxiety, plus much more. Forests provide jobs to over 1.6 billion people. It is unfortunate we lose about 46-58 thousand square miles of forest every year. Together we can make a positive impact on the world we live in but first, be the change.

It does not stop there, we are taking a step further with Cloverly to offer carbon neutral shipping on every order (on us). They made it easier to support carbon neutrality through a variety of offset projects, such as reforestation, solar and wind farms, greenhouse gas capture, and more. It is important for us to acknowledge that even shipping comes at the expense of nature but keeping things neutral just might be the best solution, for now. Let's keep it kind, let's keep it friendly.

337 BRAND is in constant aim to reduce our carbon footprint in the fashion industry. Join us in this green movement to keep the earth clean.

#JOINGREENMOVES