5 Ways Beaumont Organic Is Paving the Way for Fashion to Have a Sustainable Future

1. Our Fabrics

We carefully source our fabrics to have the lowest environmental impact, whilst also being hardwearing and durable to ensure a long lifespan. Organic Cotton is at the heart of our collection, which is grown without the use of pesticides, chemicals or GMO seeds and uses only 9% of the water consumption of standard cotton production. 77% of our range is GOTS certified, with a further 12% Oeko-Tex certified, and 8% crafted from recycled yarns.

Beaumont Organic, courtesy of the brand

2. Our Factories

We offer full traceability from farm to final product, showing you the factories and manufacturers involved at every step of the process. 97% of our production takes place in Portugal, using just 4 main factories, all of which are small family run businesses. We communicate with them regularly, often daily, allowing long lead times so they are not required to work unreasonable hours, and ensure their workers are paid fairly for their craftsmanship.

Beaumont Organic, courtesy of the brand

3. Low Impact Transport

Low miles equal low impact. This is why 87% of our garments are spun, woven, dyed, sewn and finished using suppliers within a 300-mile radius of Braga, Portugal, minimising our carbon emissions. From 2021 we have also moved to using a Portuguese warehouse, further reducing the footprint of our operations.

4. Repair Scheme

Sustainability doesn’t end with buying a sustainably produced garment. It continues into garment care and ensuring our clothes stand the test of time. That’s why we’re proud to offer free repairs for life on any Beaumont garments to ensure you get maximum wear from them.

5. Resale Scheme

Finally, our circular resale scheme online, allowing customers to pass their preloved Beaumont Organic garments onto a new home. Launched in 2008, Beaumont Organic is a premium, sustainable fashion brand, featuring GOTS certified organic cotton, alongside other sustainable and eco-fabrics such as linen, lyocell, tencel and non-mulesed wool. Sustainably produced and ethically made in Europe the collection includes womenswear, baby wear, homeware and accessories.

Beaumont Organic, courtesy of the brand