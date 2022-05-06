A day in SANTORINI with ESCADA

Join us and be the first to discover the new Capsule from ESCADA. We had the unique opportunity to do a stunning shooting at the Radisson Blu Zaffron in Santorini.

The location/ hotel is stunning. Light-flooded corridors, the view into the fabulous blue sky of the island and an unforgettable day in ESCADA. The Radisson is nestled in the breathtaking landscape of Santorini. The vegetation envelops us in a delicate summer scent and makes us want to enjoy the facility in ESCADA to the fullest.

Escada Capsule Collection, courtesy of the brand

The collection fits perfectly into the ambience. Casual yet luxurious.

This ESCADA capsule 2022 builds on extravagant, contemporary vibes and creative minds. ESCADA proposes a strong start in color and identity, that is the foundation for a strong season to come.

From perfectly cut blazers to airy prints, breezy skirts, dresses in easy and comfy silhouettes. The ESCADA fashion merges with the unique light and clean lines of the Radisson Blu Zaffron. A perfect place to wear and enjoy the collection.

Come with us to Santorini and enjoy a piece of summer dressed in ESCADA.

Credits:

Model: Alina Volkonitina/ Model Management

Photo: Ingo Brack/ Alexander Zahn

Hair & Make up/ Production: Anna Glinski

Location: The Radisson Blu Zaffron/ Santorini

ABOUT ESCADA

Founded in 1978 by Margaretha and Wolfgang Ley, the ESCADA brand is rooted in a confident and elegant vision of femininity, underscored by refined quality and workmanship. Over its 40- year history, its renowned love of bold colour, print and detail have attracted a devoted global following and now, these codes are given a distinctly contemporary twist.