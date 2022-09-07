A festive year for Cycleur: 10 years of Cycleur de luxe

To celebrate our 10 year anniversary we came with a product range expansion. We launched our brand new lifestyle and apparel line and youth collection. This expansion contributes to the achievement of our ultimate goal to style the whole family from head to toe with CYCLEUR de LUXE products.

Also in 2022 CYCLEUR de LUXE is proud partner of the Dutch cycling powerhouse Jumbo Visma. After a successful partnership in 2021 Jumbo Visma and CYCLEUR de LUXE decided to join forces again in 2022!

Cycleur de luxe, courtesy of the brand