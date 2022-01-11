A Fish named Fred Frosty Fred FW22 collection

We are pleased to show you our Fall-Winter 2022 collection. As always, Fred will offer you two delivery blocks in various colour themes.

Our creative team has built a joyful collection with the title: “Frosty Fred”. Frosty Fred brings you creative new prints in shirts, blazers, sweaters, shoes. We even present winter sport helmets & goggles in close corporation with Sinner. We expanded our range of outdoor jackets, sweats & knits program. New fabrics for knitted styles and warm winter jackets will complete the look. This collection tells the story of being brave and bold with a colourful twist!

Colourblock 1

The first colour block is inspired by the cold winter vibes during winter sports holidays. Snow white landscape with bright blue sky, was the main inspiration for the colours cobalt blue and off-white tones. We loved the combination of the pop colour orange. which was inspired by a typical winter sport cocktail and the cable cart on the picture above. Different winter sports elements have been the inspiration for unique prints. Cold blue tones with bright pop colours are dominating in this first drop, which creates a cold toned colourblock.

Colourblock 2

The collection is also inspired by the nature and the mountains during the winter seasons. The green tones are inspired by the pine trees. To distinguish this colour block from the first drop, we choose for warmer tints and shades. Different tones of green, camel and yellow are the base for this colour block. Also, the retro ski vibe has been a source of inspiration for this collection.

