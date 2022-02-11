A Full Circle, Autumn Winter ’22 Menswear Collection by Johnstons of Elgin

Johnstons of Elgin Autumn Winter ’22 menswear collection, focuses on the brands full circle approach which they have championed in Scotland since 1797. This season, Johnstons of Elgin has come 'Full Circle' with an inspired edit that reflects the People, Places, Products and Provenance associated with the brand - a global company with a local heart. In the months to come, the brand will celebrate an incredible 225 years of manufacturing excellence. Johnstons of Elgin present the best of their exquisite craftsmanship in a carefully curated collection showcasing fine Cashmere and Merino Wool fibres, the most-loved silhouettes and pure luxury of unique handles and finishes.

MADE IN SCOTLAND

After more than two centuries of perfecting their craft, Johnstons of Elgin are proud to say that they are entirely Made in Scotland. The team of heavily skilled designers draw colour inspiration from the natural landscapes surrounding the Scottish mills, contrasting elegant neutrals with the muted greens and purples of Highland estates, the fiery reds and golden ochres of autumn and the pastel shades of our biting winters. This season, Johnstons of Elgin complement these designs with unique tapestry-inspired heroes that tell the story of their heritage. The brands values have held fast since 1797 and will continue to carry them forward as they look ahead to the next 225 years, creating luxurious wardrobe staples that will stand the test of time.

Picture: Johnstons of Elgin, Men FW22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Picture: Johnstons of Elgin, Men FW22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Picture: Johnstons of Elgin, Men FW22 Collection, courtesy of the brand