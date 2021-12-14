A LINE drops a new capsule collection right on time for party season

A LINE debuts a new capsule -Day-to-Night Set- perfecting that effortless transition from daytime polished looks and dashingly off-duty evening outfits.

The Day-to-Night Set includes new takes on classics everyone wants to have. The 11 satin pieces collection comprises a particularly alluring bias-cut slip dress, a revisited version of the classic trench coat, accessories, and other spare styles, highlighting the brand ´s penchant for clean silhouettes and elevated essentials, confirming that holiday dressing can be both sophisticated and comfortable.

The focus is on the versatility of garments and the capacity to communicate through appearance. The silky touch and loosely fitted shape allow them to be dressed up or down, striking the right balance between a daytime polished option and a dashingly off-duty evening look, thought to easily become a transitional attire with just a few tweaks, whether you’re staying in or heading out for the season´s celebrations.

And though it´s all undeniably minimalist, the unexpected details and cool silhouettes scattered throughout ensure that even if you do end up wearing black on black, it´s still far from boring. The Day-to-Night Set pieces can easily be paired together or just mix and match giving you the chance to build a sleek wardrobe fitted for any occasion.

A LINE has always understood the importance of having a conscious, sustainable wardrobe and with this capsule, it went above and beyond. Capsule ́s small accessories as a satin bucket bag, skinny scarfs and voluminous scrunchies are crafted with fabric remnants. Upcycling is already part of A LINE´s philosophy and this time was no different, crafting all the small accessories with leftover fabric and ensuring no precious piece of satin is left behind.

With the countdown well underway, the Day-to-Night set arrives in the perfect moment, reminding us to make the holiday season our own. The new capsule is available to shop online now at alineclothing.com.