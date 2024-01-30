A Modern Wardrobe of Ease and Casual Sophistication: UNIQLO SS24

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO today announces the launch of the 2024 Spring collection for UNIQLO : C, a women’s line from renowned British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller, known for her sophisticated, effortless wardrobes. The newest line is light, comfortable, and alive with fresh energy to complement everyday life. The pieces are dressed in vibrant shades of poppy red, blush pink, aqua blue, and army green, in functional and beautiful forms beckoning us to a new season.

Spring collection

A pleated dress peeking out from behind a trench coat draws beautiful lines with every step. Voluminous wide pants are paired with a jacket to alter the silhouette at the waist. Knitted vests, cropped T-shirts, poplin check baseball caps, and roomy faux leather bags are just a few of the options to enjoy spring layering, to launch in markets from February 23 (Friday).

SS24 collection Credits: UNIQLO

Clare Waight Keller said: “In this second collection for UNIQLO : C, I wanted to explore the concept of movement through lightness. Working with ultra-light fabrications, I found a new perspective of proportions. Longer volumes play against cropped silhouettes. Fluidity and freshness were key elements of the spirit. I think that Spring represents a time of transition where the seasons change, and our wardrobes need the same flexibility. I love the mix between tailored and relaxed styles. The feeling is effortlessly elegant with a youthful attitude that captures the lightness and ease of summertime.”

As a second installment, the 2024 Summer collection will be introduced on April 5 (Friday), with details to be announced closer to time of launch.