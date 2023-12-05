A Mystic Forest: FW24 with eve in paradise

For FW24, eve in paradise presents a collection inspired by the distinctive themes: Mystic Forest, Autumn in the City and Ice on Fire. All are characterized by a different colour palette and its own flair, still being true to the fundamental essence of eve in paradise.

The first theme: Mystic Forest

Mystic Forest is a fashionably interpreted city theme in wintery topaz, turquoise, mint and denim nuances. Accented with lime and complemented by neutral beige and navy. Casual urbanity combines with femininity.

Inspired by modern art, the look is determined by watercolor, exclusive prints in beautiful, rich shades of blue, turquoise and green. The print theme is complemented by abstract leaf designs. These motifs can be found on our soft and cozy knitwear as well as on the brand's successful, elegant viscose twill and on their sporty cotton poplin fabric.

Mystic Forest theme of FW24 collection Credits: eve in paradise

Rib knit in trendy lime, moulinés with graphic cotton/wool inlays and a feather-light alpaca blend in wintery turquoise are designed to be ready to wear depending on the season. The light, cuddly soft, hairy yarns in the knitting styles makes wearers want to look forward to cooler temperatures and the coming autumn months. Long knitted coats, fashionable stripes, sweater styles made from cotton blends, printed inlays and hoodies show a wide range of shapes and patterns and underline the knitting expertise of eve in paradise.

All collection items of the Mystic Forest theme will be delivered by July 15th to 31st, 2024.

