A season of premium cosiness: st.Ann by Stehmann - Collection Autumn/Winter 2022/23

Hygge meets premium fashion: cosiness in its luxurious facets - this is the key theme of the upcoming collection of the premium line st.Ann by Stehmann. Relaxed, close to nature, with a strong modernity and new quality. We take this gently familiar feeling with us into our daily lives - with the finest materials and smart cuts "from cosy to glamour". Loungewear has become part of our everyday fashion in a completely new wearability, the soft feeling a matter of course that we constantly desire throughout the day. We have a longing for softness and fashion appeal, casual extravagance and night time glamour - not for others, just for ourselves - welcome to the world of st.Ann.

Wide-leg pants: feminine tailoring

Wide-leg pants combine feminine elegance with absolute casualness. Made from wintery-soft and very high-quality materials, they create a trendy look in loose silhouettes. The EBELYN style is a slim-flared pull-on with a wide flared leg and a large houndstooth pattern on chunky jersey. The colour mix of frosty arctic and soft brown tones makes the style look sophisticated and cool at the same time. As a pull-on with a wide leg, the HAMATIT3 style is casual and comfortable. The retro check in the newly trendy colour combination of winter white, golden olive and misty rosé gives the fine jersey quality a modern touch. The FELICIA Marlene trousers in structured wool blend combine ease with the finest quality and a perfect fit. Noble: the beige m lange shade stands for luxurious softness.

Cocoon yourself: wrapped in cosiness

Warming, high-quality and comfortable to wear: Cosy simplicity is a new, natural and sophisticated casual look inspired by the familiar feeling of soft loungewear. The ROXANA25 jogpants in cosy roughened jersey have a wintery feel with a highquality wool look. The tweed look reflects the cosy aesthetic. The sporty details such as zipper, drawstring and dividing seams form a nice contrast. The REMY style is a special piece in padded jersey. The elaborate quilted fabric convinces as a featherlight padding with a diamond pattern. Here, too, a sporty modernity is achieved by the jogpants fit with seam pockets, elasticated cuffs and zip slit at the hem.

Picture: st.Ann by Stehmann, Women FW22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Bodycon: for a self-confident body image

Selflove is a strong, important and current topic. In the fashion-world it is interpreted with figure-hugging, feminine bodycon silhouettes. The pull-on pants LAURA is a high-quality scubaprint, which is bonded with greymélange on the inside. The photo print with flora and fauna of the forest shows nature connection in earthy shades of green and kaki with a slight hint of coolness. A material mix of black nappa ecoleather and soft jersey caresses the silhouette in the ISALIE style. The body-hugging, ergonomic dividing seams define the precise fit. From the office to yoga to dinner? An easy challenge for style SUE in bi-stretch jersey. The perfect mix of sportiness and fashion is achieved with subtle colour blocking in diverse shades of grey. Style LAURA is arty again: the psychedelic scuba print in arctic and port tones is reminiscent of 1960s op-art.

Favourite ROXANA

The ROXANA style with its excellent jogpants fit proves its relevance as a popular keypiece again this season, implemented in the latest trend themes. As Style ROXANA7 in herringbone army jersey, the favourite fit in the colour forest night is outstanding. Trend elements such as the contrasting ecoleather waistband, the black cord and the matching zipper bring an update to the pants. In the popular high-tech bi-stretch quality, the new ROXANA29 jogpants achieve a new casualness with sporty details such as flatlock seams and cord stoppers at the hem for adjustment.

Everyday glam: casual elegance

Subtle, high-quality elegance with a hint of glamour accompanies us to the longawaited night-outs. Styled with classy pieces, the "Everyday Glam" pants make extravagant statements. Combine them with relaxed essentials for a more casual look with shiny accents. The HAMATIT3 wide-leg pants are a fashion dream in soft panne velvet quality with a floral embossed print in golden olive. The high-quality jersey in glitter zigzag matches the slim-flared style EBBY perfectly. The glitter effect of the metallic yarns underlines the geometric pattern in forest night. The slightly shiny style HAMATIT3 with paisley print on a flowing panne velvet quality in shades of frosty blue on the colour arctic has an oriental look.

General information:

The st.Ann collection by Stehmann comprises 40 pieces and is offered in retail price ranges from 89 € bis 169 €. All models are available in sizes Europe 34 - 46. The preorder season is from January, 4th to March 11th, 2022. The post order is planned between 04.04.-06.05.2022.

Delivery dates:

DD1: 18.07.-12.09.2022 DD2: 01.08.-26.08.2022 DD3: 12.09.-07.10.2022