A sneak peek at Vila's spring campaign

VILA presents its upcoming Spring campaign, A STUDY IN MOTION
SS26. Credits: VILA
By Press Club

Soft volumes meet clean lines. Defined waists balance fluid layers and considered proportions. Inspiration drawn from nature is woven into shape, surface, and detail. Lace and embroidery add texture, never noise.

Draping and ruffles create quiet movement, while satin catches the light and linen grounds each look with effortlessness. The palette stays close to nature - earthy tones and softened neutrals - interrupted by a sudden pop of colour. Intentional. Effortless.

Credits: VILA
Credits: VILA

Surrounded by sculpted forms, fountains, and layers of green. A space shaped for movement, for air, for presence. This is where spring unfolds.

The collection will launch on 5 March 2026.

