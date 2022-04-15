A Summer song, by Pretty Ballerinas

Summer is by far the most popular season of the year but for many it seems to fly by in the same time as it takes an ice cream to melt. So let’s make hay while the sun shines and never waste a second of it. Pretty Ballerinas’ spring / summer 2022 collection is a love song to our favourite season of the year. Made entirely by hand on the island of Menorca, this collection features three themes: Stepping into Summer, Organic Revolution, and Euphoric Love - together your seasonal footwear wardrobe is sorted.

STEPPING INTO SUMMER

A leisurely walk into the new season sees leather, gingham and semi-transparent spots feature on elegant ballerinas, mules and sandals. Ella mules and Judy sandals reinforce the good vibes of the forthcoming season with embellishments reminiscent of natural gemstones.

The Gretschen model features a raised heel (by a centimeter and a half) in two-color ways. Our latest style Kendal features a clear or covered fourcentimeter heel -in black or pink-, harking back to a bygone era, this modern classic is set to become a staple of the season.

Pretty Ballerinas, SS22, Ella mules, courtesy of the brand

ORGANIC REVOLUTION

This trend celebrates natural materials. Ella pumps with their characteristic pointed toe, and Rosario, with a rounded toe, are joined by the Judy sandal. All three styles feature natural fabric details such as raffia and cotton created from recycled materials (fibres which have been salvaged and recycled into new textiles). Handmade ribbons and braided bows, also add stunning embellishment and style.

Pretty Ballerinas, SS22, Ella pumps, courtesy of the brand

EUPHORIC LOVE

The evening light in the last days of summer welcomes iridescent fabrics and prints that embue a sense of celebration as we enjoy the last of the long balmy days.

Orchid pink and guava, green apple, Atlantic blue or fire orange, combined with animal prints -such as zebra and leopard- and finished with Swarovski crystals for ultimate shine, make up the Euphoric Love collection.

Pretty Ballerinas, SS22, Judy sandals, courtesy of the brand

Pretty Ballerinas, SS22, Kristen ballerinas, courtesy of the brand

THE LAST OF YOUR SHOE

Pretty Ballerinas completes its collection with a new line of Bridal footwear.

The Marilyn and Ella styles feature a neckline trimmed in grosgrain, for a delicate but stylish bridal shoe and are completed with a classic silk cord.

Ella’s undercut version with back reinforcement, and the Judy sandal are comprised of goat nappa leather and decorated with a beautifully crafted matching leather flower, which has been assembled by hand, petal by petal, to achieve this stunning embellishment.

ABOUT US

When you choose a pair of Pretty Ballerinas, you are supporting an independent brand and a family business with over 100 year’s experience in the art of making shoes. Each pair is carefully manufactured on the Mediterranean island of Menorca, in a process involving more than 60 craftsmen and women, using only the finest materials in the world.

By choosing Pretty Ballerinas, you are supporting the circular economy of our island and a company that cares for its employees, its suppliers, and its workers. We know every one of our workers’ names – they are our friends, our family and our neighbors.

Pretty Ballerinas is committed to operating in an environmentally responsible manner

Pretty Ballerinas, SS22, courtesy of the brand