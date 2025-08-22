Aaron Pierre and Ishaan Khatter shine as new faces in a cast of rising stars for “Be the Next” Boss Fall/Winter 2025 campaign

BOSS proudly unveils its Fall/Winter 2025 brand campaign, placing a bold emphasis on the “Be” in its iconic “Be Your Own BOSS” platform. At the heart of this exciting new chapter are two electrifying talents: Aaron Pierre, the classically trained English actor and upcoming DC Studios superhero, and Ishaan Khatter, the Indian actor and dancer taking Hollywood by storm with his starring role in the 2025 Cannes Film festival darling HOMEBOUND.

These two rising stars embody the drive, determination and vision it takes to “Be the Next” BOSS, bringing their unique energy and ambition to the forefront of the campaign. They are joined by familiar BOSS talents who are emerging, breaking boundaries, and making their mark across film, sport, music, and fashion: S.COUPS, the globally acclaimed K-pop superstar and SEVENTEEN leader, Taylor Fritz, the fastest-rising star on the professional tennis circuit; and Amelia Gray, one of the fashion industry’s most sought-after new faces.

Credits: HUGO BOSS

With Aaron Pierre and Ishaan Khatter bringing fresh perspectives and S.COUPS, Taylor Fritz, and Amelia Gray continuing their inspiring journeys with the brand, the Fall/Winter 2025 campaign is a powerful celebration of ambition, self-expression, and the relentless pursuit of greatness. Together, this diverse cast represents the spirit of those striving to define their own paths and inspire others to do the same.

Credits: HUGO BOSS

The campaign film captures the five talents journeying through a symbolic tunnel, moving towards a bright light that represents their aspirations and achievements. As they emerge, intimately shot portraits reveal their individuality, styled in the elegant, texturally rich, and tonally harmonious looks of the BOSS Fall/Winter 2025 collection. Each star shares their personal interpretation of what it means to “Be the Next” BOSS, and reveals who they are striving to become.