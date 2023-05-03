Abelone Wilhelmsen is a CREATOR brand with a touch of REBEL

A Danish fashion designer based in Antwerp, who focuses on skills and seasonless premium designer clothing. Her clothes seem beautiful and offer exceptional value built to last. Abelone's new flagship store is a must-visit destination for elegant and timeless pieces.

They have gathered to announce their latest collaboration with Spanish artisans in Ubrique, producing the first AW Signature leather bag. The leather is leftover stock sourced from high-end fashion houses. The bag shows particular attention to detail and quality, making it a perfect addition to any wardrobe. Their unique partnership encompasses sustainable practices and offers customers an opportunity to offer a highly exclusive piece of craftsmanship.

Picture: Abelone Wilhelmsen, courtesy of the brand.

Experience private shopping and personal styling with Abelone Wilhelmsen. This is an opportunity to purchase exclusive pieces and accessories in a personalized, curated environment. Let your fashion sense shine and discover new styles. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity!

ABELONE WILHELMSEN Flagship Store - Drukkerijstraat 2 - Near the MoMu - 2000 Antwerp www.abelonewilhelmsen.com

Opening hours: Wednesday to Saturday: 11-18:30. Sundays: 13-17:00 Private shopping by appointment: WhatsApp: 0494929310

Picture: Abelone Wilhelmsen, courtesy of the brand.