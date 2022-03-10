About Dahlia Razzook

Dahlia Razzook was born and educated in Houston, Texas before moving to London to study fashion at London College of Fashion. Dahlia was offered a couture embroidery design internship at Alexander McQueen in her first year of university. From there, she carried on designing for Panos Yiapanis, Nicole Farhi, Agent Provocateur, Beulah London, Ralph & Russo Couture, and Marchesa. Shortly after, Dahlia launched her luxury womenswear brand.

Luxury womenswear brand, Dahlia Razzook offers stylish and fashion-forward pieces for the day until night.

Dahlia Razzook focuses on a mix of work wear until the end of the night of the cocktail hour. Her collection consists of trousers, tops, dresses, cocktail dresses, and scarves.

Each piece is either digital printed and/or exquisitely hand embroidered from English silk including the lining. The collection is also manufactured in England.

Dahlia Razzook creation, courtesy of the brand