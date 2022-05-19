  • Home
  • Press
  • Fashion
  • About Ellesse

About Ellesse

PRESS RELEASE
By Press Club

2 hours ago

Fashion

Ellesse, courtesy of the brand

Established 1959 in Italy by tailor Leonardo Servadio, Ellesse was initially inspired by the previously unknown concept of style-conscious skiwear and this core has underpinned the brand ever since. Since then, Ellesse has now become globally renowned as the original sports fashion brand, recognised for its high-quality, bold and colourful sportswear apparel and footwear, enabling its wearer to express their individual style with confidence. With  www.ellesse.com , the brand is also available in more than 54 other territories internationally.

Ellesse, courtesy of the brand
Ellesse, courtesy of the brand
Ellesse, courtesy of the brand
Promotion
Read more about Ellesse on their brandpage