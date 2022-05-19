About Ellesse

Established 1959 in Italy by tailor Leonardo Servadio, Ellesse was initially inspired by the previously unknown concept of style-conscious skiwear and this core has underpinned the brand ever since. Since then, Ellesse has now become globally renowned as the original sports fashion brand, recognised for its high-quality, bold and colourful sportswear apparel and footwear, enabling its wearer to express their individual style with confidence. With www.ellesse.com , the brand is also available in more than 54 other territories internationally.

