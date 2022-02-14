About FDJ French Dressing Jeans

The secret of FDJ’s success rests on our understanding of how to create and offer a perfect fit for every type of silhouette. Only fabrics meeting the highest quality standards are used and all jeans contain Lycra® for greater stretch and recovery, comfort and durability. Also distinctive is the collection’s range of styles differing by Rise (Regular, Mid and Slightly Lower), Body Shape (Straight or Curvy), Height (Regular inseam of 33” or Petite inseam of 30”) and Leg Opening (Slim, Straight, Bootcut or Flared), designed to satisfy individual needs and preferences. The four FDJ steadfast and true fits: Peggy, Suzanne, Olivia, and Kylie. Each style is unique and sublimely shapes the silhouette in its own way, combining comfort, slimming effect, fashion and versatility. Season after season, loyal FDJ customers rediscover their favorite fits in new fabrics, detailing and embellishments. With various combinations of shape & rise to satisfy the needs of each, all fits are designed to lift the behind and slim the tummy.

Complementing our line of shape-flattering jeans, FDJ also offers a collection of coordinates remarkably suited to denim: sweaters, blouses, jackets and vests.

Picture: French Dressing Jeans, courtesy of the brand

FDJ IS COMMITTED TO THE FOLLOWING CORE PRINCIPLES:

FIT – We provide jeans and related products designed to fit and flatter every silhouette. We offer Curvy, Straight and Petite styles which are all designed using our body shaping technology that will flatten the tummy and lift the behind making women look good and feel great.

QUALITY– We are passionately devoted to the art of making denim and we are dedicated in providing the highest quality products. Our unwavering pursuit of quality and commitment to our customers guides our design and production process.

SERVICE – We provide retailers and their customers with the best possible personalized service in order to guarantee corporate integrity at every touch point; their needs are our number one priority.

DISTRIBUTION – We provide all of our retail partners throughout North America, Europe and Australia with the best possible distribution practices and corporate support, in order to foster a strong alliance with each of them.

GIVING BACK – We value the importance of giving back to our community and are especially dedicated in funding initiatives that raise awareness and help victims in the fight against Breast Cancer. A portion of every jean sold is donated to national, regional and local Breast Cancer organizations throughout North America.

Picture: French Dressing Jeans, courtesy of the brand

Picture: French Dressing Jeans, courtesy of the brand