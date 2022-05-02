About Knickerbocker

Launched in September 2013 as a factory born brand, Knickerbocker set out to create a modern menswear company steeped in the roots of classic American style.

Our New American style combines modern utility with lasting quality and timeless design. Subtle romantic touches can be found from the classic Hollywood era, fused with exciting references from America’s many rich subcultures.

Knickerbocker, courtesy of the brand

The collection of Knickerbocker is built around our desire to create meaningful items that our customers will cherish. Each collection is designed to offer customers our New American vision from head to toe.

Each collection must - be designed with utility and purpose in mind, have a story to tell, practice creative originality, respect tradition, encourage sustainable practices, serve future generations.

Knickerbocker, courtesy of the brand