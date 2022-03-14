About Nialaya

Nialaya Jewelry is an American designer jewelry company founded in 2009 by Danish designer Jannik Olander. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

While visiting a coastal city in India, Jannik met a local shaman named Nialaya who encouraged him to pursue his dreams and stop chasing monetary gain. Jannik profoundly reflected upon this, and upon returning from his trip he developed a jewelry company deeply rooted in spirituality and the promotion of energy healing. He named the company 'Nialaya' as a tribute to the man who provided him with life-changing insight. Jannik began designing and creating beaded macrame necklaces and bracelets in the garage of his Hollywood Hills home. The slogan 'Handmade in Hollywood' was then developed, as each piece of jewelry was strung together by hand without the use of machinery or mass production. Each precious and semi-precious stone was used to stimulate spiritual healing powers; each finished item was then purified with a cleansing sage.

The first Nialaya collection was sold to a renowned Beverly Hills boutique where it caught the eyes of famous faces. The company quickly gained notoriety with Hollywood celebrities and has grown to become one of the largest celebrity endorsed brands. The popularity of the brand spread internationally and the demand for boho-luxe designer jewelry prompted the company to open up their online web store. In 2010 the company unveiled their first flagship store at their prominent Los Angeles retail address - 8215 Melrose Avenue.

Jannik is constantly designing and creating new pieces for the company. The company releases a new collection twice a year, which now includes hand-braided leather bracelets, precious and semi-precious flatbead bracelets, exotic stingray bracelets, the Skyfall Collection for women, rings for men and women, and the brand's iconic beaded bracelets in variety of stone and color combinations. The company has recently developed a fine jewelry collection which boast news designs with solid 14k gold and exquisite high-quality diamonds.

Nialaya has continued to evolve and focus on their global expansion. Nialaya is currently sold in 25 countries. The company has selected over 100 of the world's finest jewelry stores, fashion stores, 5 star hotels and high-end department stores to house their collections. These retailers include Harrods, Harvey Nichols and Selfridges in London, NK in Stockholm, OnPedder in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing and Shanghai, Ibiza Gran Hotel in Ibiza, Traffic and SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills and DNA Emporium at the Cosmpolitan of Las Vegas.

Nialaya's head office and production is located on Melrose Avenue. The head office is comprised of a young and ambitious international team who strive to promote the brand and the Nialaya lifestyle through their commitment to hard work in our sales, brand development, online commerce and PR departments. Though the company has expanded beyond borders, the Nialaya production team stays true to the slogan 'Handmade in Hollywood' and continues to create each beautiful piece by hand at the head office.

In 2014, CEO & Creative Designer Jannik Olander declared a commitment to give back to the countries from which the company sources their stones and precious metals. He began by visiting the Sarnelli House orphanage in northern Thailand - a home for orphaned and incurably ill children with HIV/AIDS - donating food, medicine, toys and a charitable contribution for the upkeep of the orphanage. Jannik is currently creating a special collection to benefit the orphanage - a percentage of the proceeds will go directly to the Sarnelli House.

