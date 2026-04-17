ACG unveils the Zegama Hike: high-performance hiking boots designed for all-day comfort and protection

All Conditions Gear (ACG) is redefining what is possible on the trail with the launch of the Zegama Hike, high-performance hiking boots designed to blur the lines between running and hiking footwear.

Designed to move confidently over rugged terrain, the Zegama Hike offers lightness, responsiveness and all-day comfort. The boot incorporates ACG's most advanced performance innovations into hiking footwear. It responds to outdoor athletes who demand stability, protection and cushioning, regardless of the conditions or terrain.

The Zegama Hike is the first hiking offering within ACG's performance footwear line following the brand's relaunch in February. The boot combines the lightweight, responsive DNA of the Zegama Trail running shoe with the durability and support needed for longer, more demanding routes, creating a new standard for modern hiking footwear.

“Zegama Hike breaks the mould for the right reasons, bringing the best of Nike's innovation to hiking and offering a comprehensive system that puts the athlete's needs at the centre,” says Brenden McAleese, director of footwear at ACG. “ACG is doing what the brand does best: imagining high-performance equipment wrapped in the unique magic of ACG.”

At the base of the Zegama Hike is a trail-specific last with more room in the forefoot and toe box, providing a comfortable fit for long days on the trail. A stacked foam construction reinforces this comfort, with a soft, responsive layer of trail-tuned ZoomX foam located directly underfoot, wrapped in a more protective and rigid foam designed to enhance durability and stability on uneven terrain.

To keep athletes secure on technical trails, the mid-cut Zegama Hike features a benchmark fit system designed to provide secure support and confidence with every step, stabilising the heel and ankle on steep climbs and descents. Durability is integrated into every element of the upper, with rubberised reinforcements, reinforced toe and heel guards, and a precise ankle gaiter that helps prevent debris from entering, while maintaining comfort during prolonged use.

Underfoot, the Zegama Hike is equipped with Vibram Megagrip technology, which provides reliable traction on both wet and dry surfaces. Designed to improve stability and control on descents, a wider base and solid rubber coverage give outdoor athletes the confidence to move effectively on steep, rocky trails with a fully loaded pack.

Additionally, the silhouette features a bold aesthetic that goes beyond that of a traditional hiking boot, contrasting the simple lines of trekking footwear with new ACG design elements and striking colour combinations that stand out on any trail.

ACG developed the Zegama Hike by listening closely to the changing needs of outdoor athletes seeking lighter hiking footwear that can provide all-day comfort and protection on rugged terrain. ACG extensively tested prototypes on trails around the world, from long hikes in Oregon to traverses in the Alps. The brand conducted fit tests with a local running club in Korea; collaborated with an urban hiking group in Los Angeles; and worked alongside university athletes in Utah. At the same time, ACG innovators subjected the silhouette to hikes of between eight and ten hours with full packs to ensure consistent performance in real-world conditions.

The Zegama Hike represents the continued evolution of ACG's footwear line, created to make it easier for outdoor athletes to find the responsiveness, comfort and durability they need to run, walk and explore. Designed with direct input from outdoor athletes and tested on all types of surfaces and in all seasons, ACG footwear is made to perform, endure and stand out, wherever the trail may lead.

The ACG Zegama Hike will be available in July 2026 on the website and in selected stores.