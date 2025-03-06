Acne Studios F/W 2025 Womenswear Show Notes

Inspiration

Dynamic juxtaposition of two worlds; an exercise in contrasts.

“A Nordic upbringing develops a deep connection to nature. Nature and urban cities have always had a relation that fascinates me. It is the tension and contrast between the two of them that I have tried to portray within this collection.” says Jonny Johansson.

The Acne Studios FW25 collection explores the contrast between two worlds and two sides of the same woman—one rooted in the North, now navigating the fast-paced energy of the city. It is about exploring the illusion that these two worlds can co-exist.

The Show

The show is imagined amid a futuristic ‘skyline’ juxtaposed by a natural landscape of unique woven sculptures by design duo Front, inspired by the nature of native Sweden. “I found Front through a friend of mine and their beautiful pieces were the perfect contrast to our fake city inspired skyline to continue with the illusion of their co-existence.” Jonny Johansson says.

Acne Studios Women's Fall-Winter 2025. Credits: Courtesy of Acne Studios

Silhouette

The collection’s outerwear and tailoring feature more soft, rounded sleeves and shoulders, referencing at times the volume of a power suit. Some pieces feel more relaxed, like flowing dresses that seem just casually thrown on. Legs are highlighted with shorter hems, slits, and stretchy stockings. 1970s influences appear in draped fabrics and sculpted bodysuits. Retro-inspired silk scarves are reimagined as tops and dresses throughout the collection, exploring the idea of classic shapes and silhouettes in new ways.

Fabric

Contrasting textures of leather: the smooth and bonded, versus undulating and warped, handwashed to create a crinkled finishing. The softness and wear of a well-loved teddy bear is evoked in layers of faux fur and shearling, or a new flocked finish on denim. Some fabrics are more lightweight and transparent, cut on the bias. The exploration of denim continues; creases are preserved as if the garment has been frozen in time or bonded across its surface with vinyl.

Colour and Print

A warm mix of brown, oat, honey, and beige, paired with bold 1970s-inspired shades of Bordeaux red, purple, and gold. Black adds a graphic touch.

A sense of illusion: clothing projected onto clothing, warped, and shifted in context. Polka dots that are teddy bears. Nostalgic checks and plaids; a more graphic stripe.

Acne Studios Women's Fall-Winter 2025. Credits: Courtesy of Acne Studios

Shoes

A felt boot, soft and padded, inspired by the construction of a soft toy. A play on the provocative sensuality of a pump, sliced with a peep-toe or reimagined in warped, curly leather. Menswear archetypes are subverted: a classic penny loafer is ‘broken,’ becoming a boot or heel. Luxurious textures: faux ostrich, lizard, and alligator.

Bags

The new Camero Hotel shape debuts as a supersized version of the Camero family, presented in red and light beige suede, alongside the Camero Camera and Camero Party. The new Multipocket bucket bag is introduced as part of the existing Multipocket family and the Bowlina arrives in fresh colours and textures, including faux ostrich and shearling.

Accessories

Jewellery pieces recall items found on an office desk, with pendants shaped like luxury pens and notebooks in silver and gold. Belts are adorned with bold, heart-shaped plaques, while aviator sunglasses come in an oversized style.