adidas and Glastonbury Festival unite to launch limited-edition adidas Originals x Glastonbury Festival football shirt

adidas and Glastonbury Festival join forces in a bold collaboration that blends adidas’ iconic sportswear with the creative spirit of the world’s most beloved music festival. The result is a limited-edition adidas Originals x Glastonbury Festival football shirt — a tribute not only to football’s lasting cultural imprint and close relationship to music, but a wearable homage to the heart and soul of the Glastonbury experience, where retro football shirts have become an established part of Festival-goers’ wardrobes in recent years.

Reimagining adidas’ classic 1980s ‘Ipswich’ template—made most famous by the Netherlands’ 1988 European Championships winning team—the adidas Originals x Glastonbury Festival football shirt incorporates visual elements inspired by the Festival’s iconic Pyramid Stage and its colourful ribbon tower. The supporting campaign, brought to life in partnership with artist Dorcas Casey of Glastonbury Festival’s on-site set design team, features artists from the final 8 of the Festival’s 2025 Emerging Talent Competition, continuing adidas’ commitment to nurturing the next generation of creative talent. Featured in the campaign imagery are competition finalists Eli Dayo, Mali Hâf, Nat Oaks, Master Peace, Sarah Meth, Ari Tsugi and Air Drawn Dagger.

The adidas Originals x Glastonbury Festival football shirt will be customisable. Personalisation will be available at adidas’ LDN store and with Oxfam, one of Glastonbury Festival’s longstanding charitable partners, in a standalone tent next to the Oxfam shop in the Festival’s Park area. adidas will also donate pre-loved retro football shirts to the Oxfam shop in The Park at the Festival, with all proceeds from shirt customisation going towards Oxfam’s work with communities and partners around the world tackling poverty and inequality. In addition, adidas and Glastonbury with donate £10.00 per football shirt sold to Oxfam.

Over the past week, pre-loved samples of the shirt have been dropped in select Oxfam stores nationwide with fans already anticipating an upcoming collaboration. Now, retailing at £80.00, the limited-edition adidas Originals x Glastonbury Festival football shirt is available at adidas LDN, adidas Carnaby Street, selected wholesale partners, and via the Glastonbury online shop. Customisation will be available at adidas’ LDN store and in a standalone tent next to the Oxfam shop in The Park at the Festival from Wednesday, June 25 - Sunday, June 29, 2025.