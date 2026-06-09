Adidas celebrates the Stan Smith in collaboration with End.

adidas and END. announce a collaboration centered on the adidas Stan Smith, marking the opening of a new dedicated adidas concept space within END. Milan. Designed exclusively for the store, the space features bespoke interiors – including warm wood veneer - and brings together product, spatial design, and visual material drawn from the Stan Smith's fifty-year cultural life. It is the first installation of its kind for END. and adidas.

The Stan Smith was introduced in 1973 as a tennis performance shoe. In the decades since, it has accumulated a cultural presence that cuts across generations, subcultures, and aesthetic codes – worn continuously by people who have little in common beyond the shoe itself.

END. is a British cultural brand with locations across the UK and in Milan, known for its position at the intersection of fashion, street culture, and design.The celebration of the collaboration culminates on Saturday, June 6, with an exclusive event at END.

Credits: adidas

Milan anchored by Portrait of Milan, a photography exhibition curated by Reference Studios with photographs by Piotr Niepsuj.

Piotr has been based in Milan for over a decade. His photographic practice is rooted in direct, close observation of people and urban life, and his work has appeared in publications including Dazed, Vice, and Port, alongside campaigns for brands including Off-White.

For Portrait of Milan, he photographed figures from across Milan's creative community in their studios and around the city – each wearing the adidas Stan Smith. The subjects include model agent Polly Paola Ruta, casting director Julia Asaro, stylists Vanessa Bolognini, Francesca Piovano, and Domenico Kang, editors Yves Tsou and Gloria Bertuzzi, photographers Federico Hurth, curators Domenico Costantini, music producers and musicians Lvnar, Alessandra Bonetti, and Tommaso Naccari, creative director Daniele Attia, artist and painter Luca Di Maggio, tattooer and musician Mino Luchena, celebrity stylist Silvia Ortombina, bar manager J Black Champagne, and Mara Prandato, among others.

Credits: END.

Taken together, the portraits form a document of the city and the people currently working in it.Sound for the evening is curated by Jim C. Nedd, artist and musician.

The adidas Stan Smith is available in all END. stores and online.