adidas introduces Riccardo Calafiori as first ever underwear ambassador

Today, adidas announces Riccardo Calafiori as the first ever ambassador for the brand’s style-focused range of underwear. Selected for his self-expression on and off the pitch, the Italian defender is the perfect partner to celebrate the confidence that comes from wearing underwear built for and born from sport.

To introduce the Active Flex Collection – a capsule range of timeless designs built to support athletes as they move, with comfort, in and around sport - Riccardo has been captured as he has never been seen before. The player is shown effortlessly moving through life’s off-pitch moments – from unwinding post-match in the locker room, to the simple domesticity of the laundrette – all with the confidence afforded by adidas Underwear.

Speaking about his new role, Riccardo Calafiori, says: “I’m really excited to become the first ever ambassador for adidas Underwear. Football is not just what I do: it’s my passion, it’s my life. But off the pitch I am really into style and being able to express myself in a way that feels natural and comfortable – so I love that people can now see another side of me, the man behind the football player. adidas Underwear always sets me up for the day – I can feel a difference in my confidence through the comfort it gives me. Just like on the pitch, every detail counts.”

Credits: adidas

Made of three key garments for men, the Active Flex Collection is created in a soft, stretchy cotton that offers moisture-wicking properties, a chafe-free construction, a 4-way stretch to feel fresh and comfortable throughout the day and a contoured pouch for unbeatable all-day support.

Core to the range is the adidas Active Flex cotton 3-Stripes briefs and complementary adidas Active Flex cotton 3-Stripes trunks which both pair the iconic 3-Stripes – which run down the outside – with a simple logo waistband. This is completed by the adidas Active Flex cotton trunks which come with a clean aesthetic thanks to a minimalist heat-seal logo application on the waistband.

The adidas Active Flex Collection is available now at adidasunderwear.com, in stores and via the adidas app.