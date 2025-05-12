adidas Originals and Willy Chavarria release first SS25 drop
adidas Originals and Willy Chavarria release the first product drop of the Spring/Summer 2025 collection. The release brings elevated streetwear essentials with a distinct sports influence.
Designed for both style and function with a range of items that combine streetwear aesthetics and high-performance athletic wear, each piece brings forward Chavarria's signature clean lines, bold statement-making designs, and attention to detail.
Footwear within the collection sees Chavarria’s take on the archival adidas Jabbar sneaker, created for Kareem Abdul Jabbar, one of the most celebrated basketball players of all time. The relaunch of the original adidas franchise from 1978 is in recognition of Kareem’s achievements for a new generation.
Key styles in the offering include:
- Chavarria Jabbar Low
- Chavarria Jabbar Dress
- Chavarria Football Jersey
- Chavarria Polo
- Chavarria Chicano Sweatshirt
- Chavarria Track Jacket
- Chavarria Wide Leg Track Pant
- Chavarria Heavy Weight Hoodie
- Chavarria Signature T-shirt
- Chavarria Hat
- Chavarria Socks
The first drop from adidas Originals and Willy Chavarria SS25 is available in select adidas stores, the adidas CONFIRMED app, the Willy Chavarria and adidas websites, and in select retailers starting 8th of May.