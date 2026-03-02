Adidas Originals presents the next chapter of the Original Icon: Superstar

Created for basketball, adopted by the pioneers of streetwear, and redefined by every generation since, the adidas Originals Superstar stands as The Original Icon – a symbol of self-expression, style and authenticity that transcends time. This season sees the return of legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson, who sets out on a search for his Superstars – encountering a new wave of globally recognized icons along the way.

Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, the campaign stars cross-generational iconic individuals defining today’s culture: global music icon JENNIE, style icon Kendall Jenner, football prodigy Lamine Yamal, musical innovator Baby Keem, NBA superstar James Harden, skateboarding legend Tyshawn Jones, and pop’s most exciting new star Olivia Dean.

If the last chapter was about setting time, this one leaves it behind entirely. The story unfolds as Samuel L. Jackson embarks on a search for his Superstar. Moving through a hotel where time doesn’t exist, he encounters a cast of cultural icons, each wearing the Superstar. It is a metaphor for the timeless influence of the Superstar and those who wear it: individuals who move culture forward without ever being bound by the clock.

Credits: Adidas

Directed by visionary photographer and filmmaker Thibaut Grevet, the campaign sets within the surreal, cinematic world of Hotel Superstar, a place where cultural icons from across generations and disciplines cross paths. As we follow the legendary actor’s moves through the hotel in search of his Superstars, the camera follows him down endless corridors and into countless rooms, each one opening onto a different icon’s world and revealing their creativity, individuality and timeless influence.

”The campaign celebrates the next era of the Superstar through both timeless design and cultural relevance,” said Annie Barrett, Vice President of Marketing, adidas Originals. “Superstars never go away, they are timeless and iconic. This season, we continue to show the relevance of this sneaker across music, fashion, sport, and art. The new campaign pushes the bounds of reality with unexpected twists.”

Reimagined but unmistakably true to its DNA, the Superstar continues to lead as a global emblem of authenticity – a shoe that remains as powerful and iconic today as ever.

Credits: Adidas

For Spring 2026, adidas Originals reimagines the Superstar look through subtle shifts in tone and texture across the apparel, delivering a clean, modern polish that pairs nostalgic athletic styling with contemporary tailoring. The classic black-and-white combination is energized by bold, eye-catching red accents.

In the men’s collection, this comes to life through tracksuits with looser fits and red, black and white color blocking featuring adidas’ iconic 3-Stripes, alongside Tyshawn denim shorts, proof of the brand’s increased focus on denim this year, as well as tees and jacquard jerseys in neutral tones.

The women’s range expands the idea of the track jacket altogether, with the Superstar Tracktop as a key piece, as seen on Kendall Jenner wearing the Equipment Blocking Red Jacket. It also appears in a softly structured, sleek faux leather as well as in crochet, blurring the line between sport and street fashion.

Rolling out globally this season, the Superstar Spring 2026 campaign will be supported by an integrated franchise plan featuring global content, coordinated brand activations and immersive in-person experiences.