Adidas revives the 1994 Icon: Henrik Larsson Carries Sweden’s World Cup Legacy Into 2026

As the FIFA World Cup™ returns to the United States, adidas relaunches Sweden’s iconic 1994 jersey as part of the bringback collection - reconnecting a legendary bronze-medal generation with a new era of Blågult, football culture and retro football fashion.

In the summer of 1994, a generation of fearless players reshaped Swedish football culture forever. Thomas Brolin, Kennet Andersson, Martin Dahlin and a young Henrik Larsson charged into history - defeating Bulgaria 4-0 to secure the bronze medal and igniting euphoria across an entire nation after one of the most unforgettable World Cup runs in Swedish football history.

Now, 32 years later - with the FIFA World Cup returning to the United States and the Swedes back on football’s biggest stage under head coach Graham Potter - adidas brings back the home jersey that became inseparable from one of Swedish football’s defining moments.

Credits: Adidas

The iconic 1994 kit returns in a limited release: a tribute to the generation that proved Sweden belonged among the world’s elite, and an invitation for a new era to dream big again. Henrik Larsson, who earned 106 caps and scored 37 goals for Sweden, fronts the campaign, stepping back into the jersey that helped launch his international legacy.

This summer, Viktor Gyökeres, Alexander Isak and the next generation of Swedish stars face the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia in a World Cup group that will demand everything. With the tournament once again unfolding in the United States - the same stage where Sweden captured the imagination of the football world in 1994 - the relaunch is a reminder of what Swedish football looks like when talent, fearlessness and collective belief collide.

The release faithfully recreates the original 1994 design down to the finest detail: The vibrant yellow base, the classic collar, the bold royal blue adidas stripes across the body and centered SvFF crest, perfectly embodying the expressive spirit of 90s football design.

Blending archival authenticity with contemporary craftsmanship, the jersey is a part of adidas bringback collection inspired by unforgettable FIFA World Cup™ eras. The collection is designed to honour the legacy of adidas football while continuing to inspire today’s culture of football fashion, collecting and self-expression.

Originally conceived as a break from convention, Sweden’s 1994 Home Jersey reflected adidas’ ambition to capture both Swedish minimalism and the growing confidence surrounding the national team ahead of USA ’94.

Credits: Adidas

“For us, this is about more than bringing back a classic jersey. It’s about reigniting the emotion connected to one of the defining moments in Swedish football culture. The 1994 team inspired an entire generation of players and supporters - and with Sweden returning to the world stage as the tournament heads back to the United States, the timing felt right to bring that energy forward again” says Henrik Hallberg, Director PR and Brand Communications, adidas Nordics.

adidas also expects the tribute release to resonate with a younger generation embracing football nostalgia, vintage aesthetics and retro World Cup culture as part of contemporary fashion and identity.

The 1994 Sweden jersey launches May 26, 2026 via selected retailers and online.