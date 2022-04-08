Aeropostale x Cheetos Collaborate on Limited-Edition Collection

Aero x Cheetos features limited-edition tees, shorts, hoodies & more starring everyone’s favorite mascot, Chester Cheetah. The unisex collection offers apparel and accessories in a range of sizes at sharp price points all under $50.

The Aero x Cheetos collection is being amplified through digital and in-person activations to connect with Aero’s core consumer base in new and exciting ways. On April 5th they kicked off a college road show featuring interactive activations including a mobile claw machine, prizes and more. Stops along the way include colleges throughout Miami, Boca Raton and Orlando Florida.

Aeropostale x Cheetos, courtesy of the brand

