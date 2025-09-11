Aeyde launches its Fall/Winter 2025 collection

For Fall/Winter ’25, Berlin-based footwear and accessories house Aeyde presents collection and accompanying campaign entitled ‘The Mother’. In the second chapter of a three-part seasonal concept ‘Aeyde Hexe,’ the brand is once again joined by guest editor Tish Weinstock, who interviews Jane Moseley on the subject of motherhood, feminism, and embracing the darker, unconventional aspects of life.

Shot by photographer Yis Kid, the campaign continues the triptych of ‘The Maiden,’ ‘The Mother,’ and ‘The Crone.’ Kid, known for his work at the intersection of the real and digital, captures Moseley as a supernatural figure often misunderstood.

AW25. Credits: Aeyde

AW25. Credits: Aeyde