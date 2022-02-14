AG Jeans' Story

AG Jeans is a premium denim and knitwear house leading the sustainable manufacturing movement with innovative technology and eco-minded processes.

In 2000, two powerhouses of the denim industry brought their visions together and founded AG Jeans in Los Angeles, California. Nicknamed the “Godfather of denim,” Adriano Goldschmied established a legacy that was instantly recognized for its ingenious washes and designs, laying the groundwork for AG’s rise in popularity as the leader of premium denim.

Concurrently, the manufacturing phenom, Yul Ku, was pushing for drastic innovations in sustainable production while establishing AG as the first vertically operated denim manufacturer on the West Coast. AG’s decades of progressive experience have led to industry-wide adoption of environmentally conscious design and construction including Ozone technology, laser finishing, solar energy, and water recycling.

Today, AG Jeans continues on its mission to design product that is authentically rooted in denim, craftsmanship, fit, and fabric innovation. Our in-house model helps us to pivot alongside the newest mechanisms on the market, keeping our process eco-inspired, transparent in its practice, and radical in its production.

Picture: AG Jeans ad campaign, courtesy of the brand