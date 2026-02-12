Agent Provocateur launches floral SS26 Valentine's campaign

Star of Agent Provocateur’s SS26 campaign Emily Atack, celebrates the brand’s Valentine’s Day window, at its flagship Broadwick Street, Soho, store.

A collaboration with Sheffield-based florist Swallows & Damsons, the window at Broadwick Street – the very first store for the brand, which opened in 1994 – will run from Wednesday 11th to Sunday 15th February 2026.

The boutique is located at 6 Broadwick Street, London, W1F 8HL.

Credits: Agent Provocateur

Founded in 1994 in Soho, where the first store on Broadwick Street marked a pivotal shift in British counterculture by subverting the male gaze to empower women, Agent Provocateur pushes boundaries by selling daring, colourful and irreverent luxury lingerie that is ahead of its time.

Having completely changed the landscape of lingerie, Agent Provocateur is now under the creative direction and contemporary vision of Sarah Shotton. A true Provocateur, Shotton prides herself on innovative design with freedom and pleasure in mind. Since 2010, Shotton has evolved and shaped the label into one of the world’s most desirable and iconic female-led British brands today.