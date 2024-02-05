Agent Provocateur Launches SS24 Campaign and Collection

Agent Provocateur taps photographer Carin Backoff and stylist Karen Langley for the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 campaign. This season is about embracing freedom and guided by desire.

Stage-ready in candy-pop colors, touch-me textures, and crystals that sparkle and shimmy, Agent Provocateur’s key pieces for the upcoming season include fringing that moves with every step (such as on the Astoriah playsuit and the Tessa brief), strappy, scintillating harnesses and cuffs (such as the patent leather Veronika and Mary Jane), and playful creations that work just as well as party ‘fits as they do in the bedroom (like the ultra-flirty Eleana and playsuits).

Credits: Agent Provocateur

Noteworthy colors range from cool mint (as seen on the Lustia and Davine swim ranges), fuschia pink (as seen on Gisele and Sloane), and the iconic AP baby pink (as seen on the Starlie bikini and the Forever nightwear set).

Campaign Credits

Photographer: Carin Backoff | Stylist: Karen Langley | MUA: Niamh Quinn | Hair Stylist: Eamonn Hughs | Nail Artist: Lauren Michelle Pires | Production: Lala Land – Executive Producer Sabina Spaldi

Credits: Agent Provocateur