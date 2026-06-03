Airy, comfortable and hands-free: new Skechers Reggae Slim sandals

The popular Skechers Hands Free Slip-Ins technology is now also available in sandals, providing even more comfort for everyday summer wear. The Reggae Slim collection combines an airy, lightweight feel with easy, hands-free entry and a secure fit. The campaign is supported by singer Vanessa Mai, who perfectly captures the collection's ethos: “For me, comfort means freedom.”

When temperatures rise, lightweight and uncomplicated footwear is in demand. This can be found in the new Skechers Hands Free Slip-Ins Reggae Slim sandal. An open-toe sandal model for women that combines summer comfort with modern design and maximum everyday practicality.

Simply slip on - even with sandals

With the popular Skechers Hands Free Slip-Ins technology, putting on shoes is easy and requires no bending down, even with sandals. Thanks to the specially designed heel section with an integrated Heel Pillow, the Reggae Slim sandal can be put on hands-free while offering a secure fit when walking. The contoured and cushioned comfort footbed provides an additional pleasant feel, ideal for long summer days on the go, on holiday or for everyday wear.