Alan Paine’s Quintessentially English styling for today’s modern man

Heritage, quintessential English styling and quality is in long-established brand Alan Paine’s DNA. Founded over 110 years ago, the global brand stands for quality and craftsmanship in luxury fibres. In fact, the company still holds the same traditional values that were the backbone of the company under the leadership of both William and Alan Paine during the early years.

Their Spring Summer 22 collection navigates the change in seasons for a comprehensive range of wardrobe saviours. Summer-weight knits in their perennially popular luxury Cotton Cashmere blend fuses the finest Pima Cotton and Cashmere.Pima Cotton because it’s quite simply the softest, most comfortable cotton and only the first quality fibres from pure-bred Mongolian Cashmere goats for additional softness and breathability.

For a truly luxurious blend with a super-soft feel and luxe appearance there’s a super yarn mix of Pima Cotton, Cashmere and Silk. Ultra-lightweight standout knits and summer wardrobe hero pieces must surely be the short sleeve crew neck and textured front sweatshirt.

William Paine arguably developed the first cable knit sweaters when he taught himself to knit on hand knitting machines found in an old warehouse near the family home. From as early as 1920, Alan Paine supplied sporting garments in club colours to many of the growing sports clubs. An archive book contains carefully hand-dyed swatches of striped colourways recording with precise detail the club colours of each sporting club that the brand supplied. The cricket sweater remains pivotal to the collection and is offered with classic and contemporary-coloured trims.

Soft Peruvian Pima Cotton polos and luxurious woven shirts are the perfect partners for the brand’s stretch Cotton shorts. Affectionately known as Cotton of the Gods, Peruvian Pima Cotton is the world’s finest Pima. Lauded for its exceptional softness, luminous lustre and durability, these polo shirts take comfy, casual summer dressing to the next level. From collection favourites such as the classic polo with a hint of elastic for the ultimate flexible fit and the cool Cotton Linen blend shirt, new seasonal styles include a casually cool long sleeve faded dye jersey polo and micro touch Cotton loungewear incorporating a quarter zip mock neck for the best in laid-back luxury. Comfortably soft, comfortably cool and comfortably colourful.

Crafted in Portugal, shirts are pre-laundered for maximum comfort and available in a choice of over 56 plains and patterns from contemporary cool hues to sizzling seasonal shades which scream summer.

An extended lightweight outerwear range is designed to complement all aspects of the collection and standout swimwear, in a range of plains, prints and patterns, for swimwear aficionados and those who just want to have fun. Crafted in a super soft quick dry fabric with a comfortable non chafe mesh inner.

Alan Paine creates evolutionary style, not revolutionary fashion. Quintessentially English styling for today’s modern man.