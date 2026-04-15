Alessi x C.P. Company: A new dialogue in Italian design

Alessi and C.P. Company present their first collaboration, unveiled during Milan Design Week 2026. Bringing together industrial design and workwear, the project creates a unique dialogue between objects and garments, both rooted in experimentation, craftsmanship, and evolving archives.

At the core of the collaboration is the factory as a creative space – where ideas are tested, refined, and shaped through human expertise and hands-on processes. Inspired by Umberto Eco’s concept of the “Open Work,” both objects and garments are designed to evolve over time, gaining character through use. A shared ritual-coffee symbolizes the beginning of the creative process, connecting both brands’ heritage in Omegna and Bologna.

Credits: C.P. Company

Credits: C.P. Company

The Collection

The collection features iconic Alessi objects reimagined in a black PVD finish, alongside a Nylon B overshirt in three exclusive colours. Highlights include a limited-edition 9090 espresso maker (999 pieces), as well as cups, mugs, and the Arran tray. Each item undergoes manual sandblasting and PVD coating, enhancing depth and durability while allowing surfaces to evolve with use. C.P. Company’s overshirt, made from garment-dyed Nylon B, draws inspiration from industrial uniforms and features a custom Lens detail combining both brands’ identities.

Credits: C.P. Company

The Event

The collaboration launches with the immersive installation “BLEND: The Kinetic Pulse of Italian Industrial Mastery” at the C.P. Company showroom in Milan from April 21, 2026. The collection will be available during Design Week and through official channels, both individually and as a limited-edition set. Accreditation available upon request.