Alex Consani and Anok Yai star in Revolve Los Angeles debut campaign

To celebrate the debut of REVOLVE Group, Inc.’s first namesake fashion house, REVOLVE Los Angeles unveils a campaign fronted by two women who embody the spirit of the brand, Alex Consani and Anok Yai. After more than two decades shaping the intersection of fashion, culture, and consumer connection, REVOLVE Los Angeles represents REVOLVE’s heritage and continued evolution, inspired by the influence of the city of Los Angeles.

Captured by photographer Anthony Seklaoui and styled by Carlos Nazario, the campaign imagery explores modern femininity, confidence, and individuality - women defined by presence.

Credits: Revolve

Rooted in Los Angeles, a city where fashion naturally intersects with film, music, and individuality, REVOLVE Los Angeles redefines effortless glamour. The collection introduces an elevated approach to ready-to-wear and couture, signaling a bold debut and new chapter in modern luxury.

Credits: Revolve

REVOLVE Los Angeles is available exclusively on REVOLVE and FWRD and features hand-embroidered evening wear, elevated essentials, semi-transparent luxury jerseys and satin gowns.