Alexia Putellas's first Nike Player Edition boot: a design fit for a queen

Nike Football introduces a boot designed for 'La Reina': the first Player Edition of the Phantom 6 for Alexia Putellas.

Affectionately known as 'La Reina', Alexia Putellas directs the game with exceptional vision, control, and versatility. This allows her to dominate from any position on the pitch. Her first Player Edition is crafted from this essence. It translates the signature precision of the Phantom 6 into an exclusive design. The design revolves around her long-standing connection with the number 11 and incorporates her personal Nike logo for the first time.

“When I started watching Barça, I remember number 11 was Rivaldo, a left-footer,” explains Putellas, who is also a left-footed attacker. “I fell in love with that number. Everyone wants the 10, but 11 is special. When someone sees the number 11, I want them to think of Alexia”.

The Player Edition reinforces this association with the 'More Than 11' concept, which runs throughout the boot. It features eleven repeated number 11s, from the lace tips to the insole, sole, and upper.

Her Nike logo is also constructed from two number 11s. When combined with an elegant 'A', they form a crown that alludes to her squad number, the initial of her name, and her nickname.

“Growing up in Spain, I could only see men playing football,” recalls Putellas. “I never dreamed of playing at Camp Nou or having my own Nike boot. It's crazy, but I'm enjoying the process”.

The boot features a colour palette as powerful as her game: radiant reds reflecting strength, movement, and creativity; black tones representing confidence, control, and instinct; and subtle light metallic details that provide a premium finish. Glossy elements add a distinctive touch under stadium lighting, while overlapping graphics bring depth and complexity to the design. Similar motifs are carried over to a tracksuit for adults and a T-shirt and shorts for children.

These design details celebrate Putellas's story. They mark a milestone in how women are featured in product narratives and reinforce Nike's commitment to representation and innovation.

Furthermore, Putellas's design is embodied in a boot that incorporates Nike Football's most advanced performance innovations, intended for an offensive game based on maximum precision.

Developed with input from Putellas and other elite female footballers, the Phantom 6 features a Tuned Gripknit upper that ensures precision in all conditions. It also has a Cyclone 360 plate for secure changes of direction and rotational traction, and an optimised toe box for greater comfort and closer ball control.

Alexia's Player Edition will be available in the Phantom 6 Elite FG Low-Top and Jr. Phantom 6 Academy MG models from February 2 on nike.com and in selected stores.

