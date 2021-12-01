“Women are such beautiful creatures.

The way we love, the way we feel,

the way we cry, the way we try, and the way we move.

The way we take care of each other and express ourselves.”

“You know being a woman is being so many different shades and emotions and moods; sometimes we are fearless, bold, brave and don’t take no for an answer and we’re sassy and we’re go-getters. And sometimes you have the opposite emotions. I think it is so powerful being vulnerable and strong at the same time. I love being a woman and I love owning that.

Putting on lingerie underneath your work clothes - that makes you feel beautiful and incredible. That’s what empowerment is - it’s realizing as women, how incredible we are, how powerful we are, how much we have been through to get to this point and where we are going.

These are products for the real woman and I feel like I’m a real woman, you know! ‘All Dressed Up with Raye’ looks so beautiful on women of all shapes and sizes.”

RAYE, 2021

The Collection

All Dressed Up with Raye - Strong, confident, beautiful and sensuous, celebrating and recognising everything about being a woman. Lingerie and leisurewear to wear anywhere, anytime. With a passionate, creative nod to vintage 60s styling, the drops have been aligned to the seasons of Christmas and Valentines.

Soft burnout velours evoke sensuality and luxury. Recycled dot meshes and dare-to-wear laces. Fall head over heels in love with Raye’s own signature print range featuring luxe floral satins. Soft muted colour palettes of dusty pinks and rich ivories meet mysterious inky blues and blacks. Loungewear pieces bring a relaxed sophisticated aesthetic. Take it from bedroom to bar in sultry dare-to-wear silhouettes and 60s vintage corsetry.

“I wanted to be completely honest…I love every piece in this collection, I have every piece in this collection and I wear every piece in this collection.”

Constantly striving for ECO

DORINA, an industry-leading eco-conscious lingerie and swim brand is constantly working towards greater sustainability with every new collection. From ECO fabrics and organic cottons to sustainable recycled laces and micros, each product in this new collection bears strong ECO credentials.

The Anti-Beauty Pageant

“Since the dawn of time, women have been set up to compete with each other. I have felt this myself as a woman throughout my career. And so, I felt a beauty pageant is the perfect scenario in which to tell this story.”

“The Anti-beauty pageant. Inspired by feminine power, joy, laughs and love.

Using movement and beautiful dancers, we created a naturally-evolving performance, showcasing the beauty and unity of women, comfortable in their element and confidently expressing their sensuality. Queens fixing crowns and removing labels. Shared intimacy through touch and laughter. Celebrating all women, all shapes, heights and sizes, in a glamorous and indulgent 60s vintage-inspired setting.

This beautiful anti-pageant is where all beauty is perfect.”

And finally…

“ This is something to make you proud and feel confident and beautiful about the skin that you’re in… I think we’ve got everything. I think we’ve got all the moves! “ - Raye, 2021