ALLIED Feather + Down’s 1000 Fill Power ExpeDRY Insulated Jacket Takes Home 2024 ISPO Award

ALLIED Feather + Down (AF+D), global leaders in high performance, ethically sourced, and recycled down, is proud to announce their new 1000 Fill Power ExpeDRY down jacket is a 2024 ISPO Award winner.

Created in partnership with Japanese-based textile trading company MN Inter-Fashion, this jacket is made from an extremely rare, traceable 1000 fill power down treated with ALLIED's industry-first ExpeDRY water-resistant, chemical-free technology that more effectively speeds drying via FUZE® Technology’s proprietary gold microparticle treatment. The fabric by Pertex, one of the lightest textiles available, makes up the shell and liner.

“When we set out to make the AF+D 1000 Fill Power jacket, we wanted to create a one-of-a-kind piece that blends the best of performance materials with a silhouette that is equally at home in the Alps or on the streets of Tokyo,” said Matthew Betcher, Creative Director with ALLIED. “The IPSO judging team is highly knowledgeable and experienced, so gaining this recognition is a true indicator that our efforts put us at the forefront of an emerging trend, where mountain performance meets a more fashion-forward aesthetic.”

With the exceptional lightness of the 1000-fill power down and extremely light weight 5d Pertex fabric, AF+D has succeeded in creating a parka that feels like wearing a cloud. The ExpeDRY technology, which is quickly replacing other water resistant treatments as the industry standard for extreme performance in down insulation, ensures this jacket will remain lofty in any urban or mountain setting, no matter the conditions.

The award-winning 1000 Fill Power jacket joins a growing line of ALLIED apparel that is specifically designed with a look to the future, where the lines between fashion and performance outerwear continue to blur. The complete ALLIED collection is currently available for sale in Japan and Europe.

This jacket will be on display during ISPO in the Award Exhibition Area in Hall B1, and ALLIED Feather + Down will exhibit in booth A1.112.