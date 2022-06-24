AlphaTauri Spring/Summer 2023 – Collection Release

A Private Island

In a light and carefree desire for escapism, the AlphaTauri Spring/Summer 2023 collection takes us to a private island. We yearn for alone time, exclusively for ourselves, far away from the pressure and uncertainty of recent years. Hidden away from reality, the private island – removed from the stresses and worries of everyday life – is a space where light, sun and sea provide an exclusive sensation of relaxation and protection. Whether in your imagination or in an abstract utopia, this private island could be anywhere – the blue skies envelop you and bathe you in sun, with a splash of vibrant summer colours and the transparency of clean, crystal water providing harmony. Clear skies are joined by a chorus of birds singing; the privacy of the island creates a sense of security and remote serenity – customised just for you.

The seasonal cue for the collection comes from the sun-kissed colour palette: Flamingo Pink, Skydiver Blue, Mango, Flint Beach (greige) and the AlphaTauri Navy join forces to translate a sensation of summer escape and communicate happiness. A tropical print runs through the collection, highlighting natural details that take inspiration from the forms and motifs of corals. Special performance yarns and signature knitwear pieces – created with the iconic 3D Knit technology – bring an organic touch to the collection, while structural silhouettes and clean-cut lines give an ultra-modern side to the pieces. The breathable, 3-layer membrane Taurobran® used in outerwear and mid-layers delivers an innovative technical enhancement, as well as adding waterproof qualities to the designs.

In womenswear, the first delivery window (January) offers natural knits and cashmere blends that play on textures, in a special palette of light blue and whites. A variety of knitted items is offered, from structured knit jackets to lightweight cashmere mix jumpers and net-structure dresses. In menswear, key items are the elevated KOOV parka as well as further Taurobran® items such as a summer blouson and jumpers – combining structure and softness, working with the sensations of sophisticated textures.

The second delivery window in early February features key looks, including among others a lightweight ripstop coat in the womenswear collection, combined with a dress in the seasonal tropical print. A summer-friendly trouser suit in mango, paired with a top in a new 3D Knit yarn is a striking silhouette. In the men’s collection a matching technical set with blazer and trousers is a key look. Combined with an interlock sweater, the set brings an elevated sense of relaxation to the pieces. Another highlight is a summery bi-colour lightweight parka in Mango and Flint Beach that can be adjusted in length.

This season, the 3D knitwear again offers new yarns in addition to the core performance yarn – such as Cashmax (55% cashmere, 45% Coolmax), Primaloft and a Tencel-mix yarn. Manufactured in one seamless piece, the looks offer a perfect fit and incredible comfort. The variety of yarns offers an unparalleled choice of materials and touches to the pieces, and come in an exquisite Mango, Black and Chalk colour scheme. Cashmere mixes bring luxury materials into sophisticated, relaxed silhouettes.

AlphaTauri accessories are a focus this season notably with the use of Apple Leather in bags, a vegan alternative to classic leather, made from recuperated material (Saffiano Structure). With strong utilitarian shapes, these bags and small accessories are stylish add-ons, perfect for a summer getaway that run alongside tropical print totes, hats and scarfs that are matching the prints of the apparel collection.

About AlphaTauri

AlphaTauri, the premium fashion brand of Red Bull, has been exploring a new path in the fashion industry since 2016. The brand unites design and premium materials with textile innovations. In the development of cuttingedge technologies, AlphaTauri works with renowned experts from around the world. The AlphaTauri collection is available in its own stores in Salzburg, Graz and Vienna, in selected premium retail stores in Europe, Turkey and Qatar as well as online at alphatauri.com. @alphatauri #fitsbodyandmind

AlphaTauri, SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand