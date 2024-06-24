AlphaTauri SS25: A summer of lightness

With the SS25 collection from AlphaTauri, prepare for a summer brimming with fresh elegance and technical sophistication. Embodying the essence of summer lightness, it blends modern designs with advanced textile innovations to craft a stylish wardrobe for the warmer months.

Summer lightness meets functionality

AlphaTauri's SS25 collection epitomizes the ideal of lightweight summer attire. Stefan Boeing, Global Head of Commercial at the label, shares with FashionUnited that there is a pronounced emphasis on ultra-light and breathable fabrics, particularly in key categories like outerwear and knitwear. "Our goal remains to innovatively merge fashion with function." This ethos is reflected in the versatile and functional designs tailored specifically for AlphaTauri’s discerning and style-conscious clientele.

SS25 Credits: AlphaTauri

Key Looks for men and women

For women, the proven 'Sensitive Jersey' look takes center stage. This lightweight, power-stretch fabric facilitates versatile combinations of shirts, shorts, dresses, blouses, and blousons. "Our designs enable customers to forge their own personal style while relishing maximum comfort," Boeing explains. For men, the collection features an attractive summer ensemble: a lightweight 'Micro Ripstop' overshirt paired with matching shorts and enhanced by a '3D Knit Cotton Coolmax' shirt.

SS25 Credits: AlphaTauri

Pastel colors and high-tech fabrics

The color palette of the SS25 collection expands on the success of last season's pastels. Alongside the subtle shades of 'Light Blue' and 'Cloud Grey', the fashionable 'Pink Mist' introduces a soft accent to the summer lineup. AlphaTauri has selected summery Micro Ripstop and Airflow Ripstop outerwear fabrics, along with the trusted waterproof and breathable Tauroshield technology. Whether in the city or the great outdoors, this selection ensures you always look your best. The collection’s 3D knit technologies, featured in Cotton Coolmax, Cotton Lyocell, and airy Cotton Linen fabrics, guarantee utmost comfort.

SS25 Credits: AlphaTauri

Sophisticated rebels

Boeing describes AlphaTauri’s target audience as "sophisticated rebels." The brand’s patrons are known for challenging the status quo and redefining the boundaries of their style. "They are confident in their life and style, curious about their purchases, and in pursuit of independent brands," he notes. This mindset permeates every aspect of the SS25 collection, making it essential for fashion-forward shoppers.

SS25 Credits: AlphaTauri

Looking ahead, Boeing underscores AlphaTauri's commitment to ongoing development. "'Expect the unexpected' has been our motto since the inception of AlphaTauri," he states. The label is dedicated to perpetual enhancement of its products, technologies, and innovations, all while upholding the highest standards of quality and service. Discover the future of fashion with AlphaTauri—a brand that transcends boundaries and sets the stage for the next wave of fashion innovation.

SS25 Credits: AlphaTauri