ALTUZARRA designs the new CASTAÑER CAPSULE COLLECTION

The Chinese-American and Franco-Basque designer, one of the most celebrated luxury womenswear designers based in New York, materializes his passion for artisanal craftsmanship and refined luxury in a unique series of canvas, leather and jute espadrilles.

The STITCHING, BRAIDED and TIE DYE lines combine romanticism, contemporary fantasy and pragmatism in reimagined classics made modern with relaxed sophistication in a sustainable and timeless way.

Stitching, braiding, warping, irregular patterns and lacing, the century-old craftsmanship perfected in Castañer's workshops in Banyoles, stars in the Altuzarra x Castañer capsule collection, the result of the first collaboration between the award-winning New York designer and the historic espadrilles brand.

Picture: ALTUZARRA x CASTAÑER CAPSULE Collection, courtesy of the brand

The three lines of the series, Stitching, Braided and Tie Dye evoke some of the designs seen in Altuzarra's last show at the New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2022 and in his prominent career as an accessory designer. The designer's unmistakable concept of quiet luxury and relaxed sophistication, has revamped the most casual and timeless footwear code, born on the shores of the Mediterranean.