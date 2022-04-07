American Trench launched Original Equipment (stylized as O.E.) on April 1st, 2022. The O.E. collection, which features unisex mesh shorts, short sleeve sweatshirts and snapback caps, is a new thought for American Trench. Their photoshoot in South Philadelphia’s FDR Park hammers home the collection’s tagline: In the ring or the arena. The clothes and the associated looks become an intriguing twist on what’s both past and present - the nexus between sportswear and workwear. There’s a graphic element multiplied by a nostalgia for what’s hard hitting, what’s heavy duty.

American Trench O.E., courtesy of the brand

Normally we’d go on and on, but there’s no need to spell it out. It’s Original Equipment.

Origins: The gear comes from Philly, Detroit, LA, and Queens. Gritty cities at their core. Small factories that are in the fight. The clothes reflect that attitude.

American Trench O.E., courtesy of the brand