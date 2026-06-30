American Vintage colours summer with lime, poppy and electric blue
loading...
Automated translation
French brand American Vintage has unveiled its new summer collection, according to a press release. The collection focuses on lightweight materials, relaxed silhouettes and a bright colour palette, aiming to create a versatile wardrobe for the warmer season.
According to the brand, the material selection favours soft cottons, jersey, ultra-light technical fabrics and lightweight knits. These are chosen to ensure coolness and comfort on even the hottest days. The silhouettes are based on fluid volumes and balanced proportions, with pieces designed to be easily mixed and matched and worn from day to night.
The range includes oversized shirts, wide-leg trousers, shorts, lightweight dresses, tank tops and matching sets.
In terms of colour, the palette alternates vibrant shades such as lime, bubblegum pink, poppy red and electric blue with softer hues of butter yellow, sage green, ivory and sky blue. Completing the collection, the brand offers delicate floral prints, described as a graphic accent in line with its essential identity.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com