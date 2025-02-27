American Vintage Presents Spring-Summer 2025

As American Vintage prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary in April, the brand introduces a bold reinterpretation of its DNA with the Spring-Summer 2025 collection. Flowing silhouettes, original colors, and high-quality fabrics take center stage. Denim plays a major role, featuring new washes, fresh khaki and purple hues, and playful stripes that add a dynamic touch to the collection.

For women, the collection revolves around three summery styles. The athletic look blends comfort with feminine accents in aqua stripes and soft pastels. The ultra-colorful "supermarket style" plays with saturated shades like volcanic red, fluorescent mimosa yellow, and paradise blue. The library style offers relaxed yet stylish pieces, including mid-length cycling shorts and V-neck sweaters.

Credits: American Vintage

The men's collection is also centered around the right outfit for every moment. The morning starts off sporty with royal blue and greige, while modern workwear appears in neutral tones with striking details. The day ends with airy, Mediterranean-inspired looks, perfect for a summer aperitif. With this versatile collection, American Vintage brings the energy of the season to life.