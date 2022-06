The fluid geometrical motif designed by the late Dutch graphic designer

Benno Wissing in the 60s lays the foundation of our SS23 graphic patterns.

The organic yin-yang shapes are intertwined and yet separated, evoking a desire for unity and connection. The same values people were protesting for in Amsterdam in the 60s and again very relevant today.

‘Good morning meine damen und herren, this is the peace call.’

Ampère, SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

